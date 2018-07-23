Jefferies downgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank to Underperform, cuts target price

Global brokerage house Jefferies has downgraded its rating on private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank to Underperform from Hold and also slashed target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,150 per share earlier.

It sees no upside on this counter. "One can find better value elsewhere."

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rallied 32 percent, so far, in 2018 on top of 40 percent upside seen in 2017.

The research house cut its FY19 EPS estimate by 5.7 percent on possible margin compression, but largely retained FY20 & FY21 estimates intact at this point, after June quarter earnings.

The private sector lender posted a 12.3 percent rise in its first quarter net profit missing estimates, on the back of a 130.5 percent increase in provisions. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,024.94 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 912.73 crore YoY.

The bank’s net interest income grew by 15 percent to Rs 2,583 crore in Q1 while provisions rose to Rs 469.63 crore in the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 203.74 crore YoY.

Its asset quality remained stable. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio dropped to 2.17 percent in Q1 from 2.58 percent a year ago. Net NPA ratio declined to 0.86 percent from 1.25 percent YoY. There was a decrease in the gross NPA and net NPA ratios from 2.22 percent and 0.98 percent respectively on a sequential basis as well.

At 10:32 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,328.20, down Rs 5.25, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.