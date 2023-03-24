Jefferies' Chris Wood: India set for renewed outperformance vis-à-vis Asian, EM peers

In its latest instalment of the GREED & fear newsletter, Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has marked out India's potential for renewed outperformance in an Asian and emerging market context.

"The valuation differential between India and China has reverted to its traditional mean after the huge 65% outperformance of MSCI China over MSCI India since the end of October 2022 to late January following the China re-opening...This sets up the potential for renewed outperformance by India in an Asian and emerging market context" the newsletter states.

Wood goes on to laud the domestic SIP inflows into the Indian markets arguing that these flows are stickier and represent a "structural positive" compared to "retail punters" participating via derivatives.

"It is certainly impressive that, despite US$2.8bn of foreign net selling of Indian equities year to date, domestic equity mutual fund inflows have remained positive with the latest data showing a renewed

pickup. Net inflows into equity mutual funds rose from Rs110 billion in December to an eight-month high of Rs 186 billion in February, after bottoming at Rs42 billion in November. Most of these inflows continue

to come from the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) where monthly inflows are debited from salaries. SIP inflows rose from Rs136 billion in December to a record Rs139bn in January and Rs 137 billion in February. Naturally, such inflows are stickier than the activity of retail punters speculating via derivatives and represent an ongoing structural positive for the stock market."

Also read: Chris Wood sees India as a much more straightforward, long-term story than China Strength in the private banking ecosystem

that the banking system is healthy in terms of an eight-year low in the NPL ratio, the corporate sector is unleveraged and profitability is rising in terms of listed companies’ ROE. India gross NPLs have declined from 11.2 percent in FY18 to an estimated 4.7 percent in FY23, the lowest level since FY15. Private non-financial corporate debt has declined from 78% of GDP at the end of 2012 to 52 percent, while the gross debt-to-equity ratio for the 600 large listed companies is now only 0.6x, down from 1.0x in FY15. Finally, the MSCI India’s ROE has risen from 9.8 percent in FY20 to 15.3 percent in FY22 and an estimated 13.2 percent in FY23 ending 31 March," Wood marked out in the newsletter.

