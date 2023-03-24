 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jefferies' Chris Wood: India set for renewed outperformance vis-à-vis Asian, EM peers

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Christopher Wood cites continuing strong GST revenues and buoyant retail sales as evidence of economic resilience in India

In its latest instalment of the GREED & fear newsletter, Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has marked out India's potential for renewed outperformance in an Asian and emerging market context.

"The valuation differential between India and China has reverted to its traditional mean after the huge 65% outperformance of MSCI China over MSCI India since the end of October 2022 to late January following the China re-opening...This sets up the potential for renewed outperformance by India in an Asian and emerging market context" the newsletter states.

Wood goes on to laud the domestic SIP inflows into the Indian markets arguing that these flows are stickier and represent a "structural positive" compared to "retail punters" participating via derivatives.

"It is certainly impressive that, despite US$2.8bn of foreign net selling of Indian equities year to date, domestic equity mutual fund inflows have remained positive with the latest data showing a renewed
pickup. Net inflows into equity mutual funds rose from Rs110 billion in December to an eight-month high of Rs 186 billion in February, after bottoming at Rs42 billion in November. Most of these inflows continue
to come from the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) where monthly inflows are debited from salaries. SIP inflows rose from Rs136 billion in December to a record Rs139bn in January and Rs 137 billion in February. Naturally, such inflows are stickier than the activity of retail punters speculating via derivatives and represent an ongoing structural positive for the stock market."