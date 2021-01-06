Jefferies' Chris Wood increases exposure to Indian equities, cuts stake in China and Pakistan

Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, has further increased exposure to Indian equities in his ‘GREED and Fear’ portfolio.

The marquee investor increased the weightage of Indian equities by 150 basis points to 14 percent in his Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio and reduced stake in Chinese and Pakistani equity markets.

The move comes on the back of the recent upsurge in Nifty coupled with a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases in the country. In 2020, Nifty logged 15 percent return despite the over 40 percent crash in March. So far in 2021, it has had a perfect start, ending in green in each of the three sessions. Yea-to-date, Nifty is up 1.5 percent.

Separately, Wood had also recently trimmed exposure in gold in favour of bitcoin in his long-only global portfolio for US dollar-denominated pension funds "for the first time in several years".

Wood has said the fund, established in the third quarter of the calendar year 2002, will reduce its exposure in physical gold by 5 percent and the money will be invested in bitcoin. The fund intends to increase its long position on any correction.

Following the adjustment, the fund will still have the highest allocation in physical gold bullion at 45 percent followed by Asia ex-Japan equities (30 percent), Unhedged gold mining stocks (20 percent) and Bitcoin (5 percent).