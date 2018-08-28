App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JBF Industries locked at 5% upper circuit as KKR to buy 100% stake in subsidiary Co

JBF Petrochemicals will returned Rs 450 crore to JBF Industries, in settlement of the Inter Corporate Deposit provided by JBF Industries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of JBF Industries locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday as company and KKR Jupiter Advisors (KKR) have entered into a binding understanding, wherein KKR has agreed to buy out a 100 percent stake of in company's subsidiary JBF Petrochemicals.

There were pending buy orders of 877,873 shares, with no sellers available.

The total debt of USD 464 million in JBF Petrochemicals will now no longer be consolidated in the accounts of JBF Industries. This will eliminate all contingent liabilities in the form of guarantees provided to the lenders of the PTA project for a loan of USD 464 Million and interest thereon, as per company release.

The financial closure of JBF Petrochemicals is scheduled by September 30, 20l8.

Further, an amount of Rs 450 crore will be returned by JBF Petrochemicals to JBF Industries, in settlement of the Inter Corporate Deposit provided by JBF Industries. The funds will be used for repayment of debt (in part) to banks and balance for working capital, it added.

Prime Securities and Valueline Advisors were the investment bankers for the deal with KKR and were joint advisors along with BoB capital Markets for the drafting of its debt restructuring of JBF Industries.

At 09:40 hrs JBF Industries was quoting at Rs 41.05, up Rs 1.95, or 4.99 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

