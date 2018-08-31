JB Chemicals touches 52-week high on buyback approval at Rs 390/share

Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals touched 52-week high of Rs 350, gaining nearly 4 percent intraday Friday as company board approved buyback of its equity shares.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on August 31 approved the buyback of up to 33,33,333 fully paid-up equity Shares of the company (representing 3.99% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) at a price of Rs 390 per equity share payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 130 crore.

The buyback is on a proportionate basis, from the equity shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the company including promoters, members of promoter group and persons acting in concert, as on the record date.

At 13:47 hrs JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 340.90, up Rs 3.80, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil