App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 56
BJP+ : 14

Need 22 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals share price hits record high on EIR for Panoli unit

At the end of the inspection in June 2019, no objectionable observation was found and no Form 483 was issued, JB Chemicals said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals gained 2.5 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 591.40 on February 11 after receiving Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for Panoli unit.

The stock rallied 47 percent in the last six months. It was quoting at Rs 584, up Rs 7.05, or 1.22 percent on the BSE at 10:40 hours.

The pharma company informed exchanges today that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its newly set-up and commissioned solid oral dosage forms formulations manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat.

Close

The USFDA issued an EIR to the company when an inspection is satisfactorily "closed".

related news

The inspection was carried out between June 24-28, 2019.

At the end of the inspection, no objectionable observation was found and no Form 483 was issued, JB Chemicals said.

This new facility known as (T20) has already been approved by the other regulatory authorities like EU, TGA-Australia, Saphra-South Africa. This is another facility in addition to the one already approved by the USFDA.

The company said the new facility would augment its manufacturing capacity for regulated markets like USA, EU, Australia and South Africa.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.