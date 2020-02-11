JB Chemicals share price hits record high on EIR for Panoli unit

Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals gained 2.5 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 591.40 on February 11 after receiving Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for Panoli unit.

The stock rallied 47 percent in the last six months. It was quoting at Rs 584, up Rs 7.05, or 1.22 percent on the BSE at 10:40 hours.

The pharma company informed exchanges today that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its newly set-up and commissioned solid oral dosage forms formulations manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat.

The USFDA issued an EIR to the company when an inspection is satisfactorily "closed".

The inspection was carried out between June 24-28, 2019.

At the end of the inspection, no objectionable observation was found and no Form 483 was issued, JB Chemicals said.

This new facility known as (T20) has already been approved by the other regulatory authorities like EU, TGA-Australia, Saphra-South Africa. This is another facility in addition to the one already approved by the USFDA.

The company said the new facility would augment its manufacturing capacity for regulated markets like USA, EU, Australia and South Africa.