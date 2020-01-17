App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals share price hits record high after IIFL initiates coverage

IIFL initiated coverage with a buy call and a target price of Rs 570, implying a 20.6 percent potential upside.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price rallied 2.5 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 484.55 on January 17 after IIFL initiated coverage with a buy call and a target price of Rs 570, implying a 20.6 percent potential upside from current levels.

The company derives a large portion of its profit (50-55 percent of EBITDA) from India formulations, hence it has low dependence on US market for growth, the brokerage said.

The focus on brand building aided JB Chemicals to outperform Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) growth by 350-400 bps per annum, said the research firm, which expects India business outperformance to sustain with mid-teens growth.

IIFL forecasts EPS CAGR of 21 percent over FY19-22.

The positive stance underpinned further by company's strong net cash balance sheet with low capex, healthy free cash flow (yield 6 percent) and regular share buybacks, the brokerage said.

The stock has rallied 50 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 476.90, up Rs 4.30, or 0.91 percent, on BSE at 1445 hours.

Disclaimer: The report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 03:15 pm

