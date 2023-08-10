JB Chemicals scales 52-week high on 35% surge in Q1 net profit

JB Chem's gross margins also expanded 270 bps on year to 65.4 percent.

Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals surged 5 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,844.55 in early trade on August 10 as investors hailed the company's strong performance for the April-June quarter.

The company's net profit for the June quarter grew 35 percent on-year to Rs 142 crore, while its topline jumped 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 896 crore.

The robust topline and bottomline growth can be attributed to the drugmaker's solid performance in the domestic as well as international formulations segments in the quarter gone by.

"Our domestic business continued its growth trajectory through strong momentum in our chronic portfolio and acquired assets. Our big brands, especially in chronic segment, continue to outpace the market and have reached new milestones," Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Wholetime Director, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, said in an exchange filing.

At 9.18am, shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals were trading 4.02 percent higher at Rs 2,820.05 on the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic formulations business recorded a 17 percent on-year growth, despite sales for the acute therapies being impacted in the quarter due to delayed monsoon. Revenues from the international formulations segment also went up 12 percent in the quarter under review. Revenue from its international business crossed Rs 400 crore for the first time in the June quarter.

Another positive emerging out of the company's Q1 earnings was the strong growth within the CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) segment, which was up 19 percent on-year.

Easing logistics and freight costs, better business mix, increased efficiencies in sourcing, and higher volumes also aided a sharp improvement in the drugmaker's operational performance. As a result, its EBITDA margin expanded to 27.1 percent in April-June from 24.2 percent seen last year.

The company's earnings call is scheduled later today and stakeholders are awaiting an outlook on revenue and margin growth, along with updates on the product pipeline for FY24.

