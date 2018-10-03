JB Chemicals gains 4% ahead of buyback on October 10

Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals rose 4.4 percent intraday Wednesday as company's buyback offer will be open on October 10.

The company to buyback upto 33,33,333 fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 390 from all the eligible shareholders of the company holding equity shares on the record date i.e. September 12, 2018.

The buyback offer will open on October 10, 2018 and will close on October 24, 2018.

At 13:48 hrs JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 305.10, up Rs 13.05, or 4.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 351 and 52-week low Rs 236 on 03 September, 2018 and 11 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.08 percent below its 52-week high and 29.28 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil