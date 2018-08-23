JB Chemicals gains nearly 10% as board to consider buyback on August 31

Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals added nearly 10 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to consider buyback of shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 31 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares by the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 344 and 52-week low Rs 236 on 01 January, 2018 and 11 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.67 percent below its 52-week high and 37.5 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:05 hrs JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 324.50, up Rs 21.15, or 6.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil