you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaypee Infratech shares locked at upper circuit on NBCC acquisition buzz

NBCC's resolution plan has been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with a 97.36 percent majority, sources said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
 
 
Shares of Jaypee Infratech were locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 1.78 while those of NBCC (India) climbed as much as 3 percent on BSE in intraday trade on December 18 after the state-run NBCC's bid to acquire the company was approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The approval comes after the majority of the 23,000 homebuyers and banks voted in favour of NBCC over the other candidate Suraksha Realty.



Lenders of Jaypee Infratech, in the last CoC meet held on December 7, had decided that homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC and private sector firm Suraksha Realty.

Also Read: NBCC to acquire Jaypee Infratech, receives 97.36% votes from lenders

Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates, went into the insolvency process in August 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, a part of the Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders.

The CoC rejected the bids of Suraksha Realty and NBCC in the second round held in May-June. The matter reached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and then the Supreme Court.

On November 6, the Supreme Court directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days, adding that the revised resolution plan would be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #BSE #Jaypee Infratech #markets #NBCC #stocks

