Jaypee Infratech rises 4% intraday after NCLT clears NBCC resolution plan

Shares of Jaypee Infratech rallied more than 4 percent intraday on March 4, a day after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave NBCC the nod to acquire the embattled firm.

However, it succumbed to profit-booking later and ended the day at Rs 1.12, down 0.89 percent on the BSE.

As per the order, the government’s construction arm NBCC will acquire Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process 'with modifications'.

The Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaiprakash Associates would also be part of the plan, the principal bench of NCLT headed by Acting President B S V Prakash Kumar, said. The order will be out on March 4.