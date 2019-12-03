App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Mecklai Financial

Japan's industrial production dropped

The above graph is line chart of Japan\\`s industrial production in primary Y-axis and USDJPY in secondary Y-axis from January 2015 to November 2015.


Japans Industrial output registered its first drop in three months as it slumped 1% in Nov 2015 as against an expansion of 1.40% in Oct 2015. The economic data is coming on a mixed bag as economy has expanded but industrial data was disappointment. Meanwhile economic slowdown in China and other Asian nations has hurt Japans exports and wage. However, the weak yen has bolstered company earnings.

Japanese yen has shown some improvement in the month of December, moving to its two month high against the US dollar. It has surged to some 300 points this month, and touched the major support of 120 levels on Friday.

Going ahead if US continues go for gradual rate hike, dollar is expected to become stronger which can make Yen again weak. It is imperative to monitor the FED policy meet scheduled on 27th and 28th January 2016.


First Published on Dec 28, 2015 06:00 am

tags #Rupee

