 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Japanese banks slide as SVB contagion fear rattles markets

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

Fallout from the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank widened overnight, despite government efforts to shore up confidence.

Asian Markets

Asia's share markets slid on Tuesday, with Japan's financial stocks leading losses as fear of a U.S. banking crisis gripped investors ahead of crucial inflation data due later in the day.

Fallout from the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank widened overnight, despite government efforts to shore up confidence. Heavy selling hit U.S. regional bank stocks and traders raced headlong from bets on U.S. rate hikes, reckoning the Fed would now be thinking twice.

Two-year Treasuries had their biggest rally since 1987, and U.S. interest rate futures soared - with markets pricing out any chance of a 50 basis point rate hike next week and baking in nearly 70 bps of cuts by year end.

On Tuesday MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5% in early trade, with financials in Australia dragging the most.