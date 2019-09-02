App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan manufacturing activity shrinks for fourth month in August: PMI

The final Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged down to a seasonally adjusted 49.3 from 49.4 in July, and also off a preliminary 49.5.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japanese manufacturing activity declined for a fourth straight month in August amid flagging demand, a revised business survey showed on Monday, underlining a darkening outlook for the world’s third-largest economy.

The index stayed below the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction for a fourth month, marking the longest run of shrinkage since a six-month stretch from March to August 2016.

“Japanese goods producers continued to signal difficult conditions during August,” said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

“The sector was plagued by production cutbacks and flagging demand, which have been the trends so far in 2019. Softer growth across Asia, particularly in China, was reported to have dented export opportunities.”

Output and total new orders continued to decline.

While an index of new export orders rose to the highest since March, it remained in contraction for the ninth month, the longest such run since an 11-month spell from April 2012 to February 2013.

Manufacturers reported the end of a construction spike ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and a scheduled sales tax hike in October are expected to adversely impact output volumes the coming months.

Companies cut prices of their goods for a third straight month, citing client requests for discounts and weak market conditions.

More positive news came from Japan’s factory output, with data on Friday showing production bounced more than expected in July, though it was expected to fall again next month, signaling further strains ahead.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Economy #Japan manufacturing activity #PMI

