Japan leapfrogs China to become world’s second-biggest stock market

China is no longer the world’s second biggest equity market, a title it has held for the past four years. Over the past few months, strong investor sentiment had pushed up Japan’s equity market to within touching distance of China.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, a slump on Thursday saw the total worth of Chinese equities slip to $6.09 trillion. In comparison, Japan’s market is worth $6.17 trillion. One bad day for exchanges in either of the two countries is enough to tip the scales. The United States is the world’s biggest market for stocks, with total worth just over $31 trillion.

The Chinese market could have ceded ground on account of the trade war with the US. The Japanese gauge has remained relatively stable at the present level, while China’s markets have witnessed substantial erosions from the peak of $10 trillion scaled in June 2015.

China overtook Japan in 2014 but its gauge has lost value since the turn of 2018. In order to cushion the impact of the trade spat with the US, China has moved to cut government debt. The Shanghai Composite Index is among the worst performers this year, losing more than 16 percent.

However, the outlook looks stable for China since market fundamentals are still robust. Experts contacted by Bloomberg believe that the present downturn is transient, and the total capitalization of Chinese indices will rise over the coming months.

Despite a recovery of sorts in the past few weeks, Japan’s benchmark Topix has also lost 3.9 percent this year. But it remains one of Asia’s best performers. Japanese companies are reporting positive earnings growth. Japan’s central bank has also pledged to keep interest rates at extremely low levels for “an extended period” to bolster economic activity.

Almost 60 percent of Japanese companies that are openly traded have reported profits this earnings season. The market value calculations undertaken by Bloomberg include only primary listings to avoid double counting.