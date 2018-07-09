App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaiprakash Associates gains 5% on order win worth Rs 2,850cr

The scope of work in the contracts includes construction of diversion tunnel, concrete face rockfill dam, surface and tunnel spillway, intake structure, head race tunnel and other allied structures of Pakal Dul hydroelectric project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Jaiprakash Associates added 5 percent in the opening trade on Monday on back of contract win worth Rs 2,850 crore.

The company has bagged Rs 2,850-crore contract from Chenab Valley Power Projects to construct diversion tunnel and concrete face dam for a hydro-electric project in Jammu and Kashmir, taking its order book to about Rs 14,000 crore.

According to sources, JAL - the flagship firm of debt-ridden Jaypee group - has secured Rs 2,853 crore contract from Chenab Valley Power Projects for certain works in 1,000 MW-Pakal Dul hydroelectric project.

After bagging this contract, JAL's order book from EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) business has gone up to Rs 14,000 crore from Rs 5,500 crore a year-ago.

Chenab Valley Power Projects is a joint venture company of NHPC, JKSPDC and PTC (India).

At 09:30 hrs Jaiprakash Associates was quoting at Rs 16.35, up Rs 0.65, or 4.14 percent on the NSE.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

