Jain Irrigation Systems gains 1% on largest irrigation order win worth Rs 975cr

Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems added 1.5 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company won largest major irrigation project worth Rs 975 crore.

The company has received letter of intent from water resources department, Government of Madhya Pradesh to execute the Mohanpura major project.

In this project, the total cultivable command area of 2,28,475 acre is to be brought under Micro irrigation.

The value of the project is Rs 975 crore and the project is to be completed in 36 months.

Anil Jain, vice chairman and managing director of Jain Irrigation said, "We are happy to have been awarded the prestigious and path breaking project, which also happens to be single largest order in the history of the company."

At 09:17 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 74.55, up Rs 0.45, or 0.61 percent on the BSE.

