App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jain Irrigation plunges 26% after India Ratings cut long term issuer rating

Overall the stock fell 34 percent this week despite company's clarification on default in debt repayment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jain Irrigation Systems shares crashed 26 percent intraday to hit 52-week low of Rs 20.2 on June 19 after India Ratings cut its long term issuer rating.

The stock was quoting at Rs 21.10, down Rs 6.3, or 22.99 percent on the BSE at 1314 hours IST.

India Ratings and Research said it has downgraded Jain Irrigation Systems' Long-Term Issuer Rating to BBB from A-; while placing it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

Close

The downgrade reflects deterioration in the liquidity profile of Jain Irrigation on account of a delay in the realisation of its receivables from its micro-irrigation systems (MIS) segment, the rating agency said.

related news

The RWN reflects the risk of delay in the company’s deleveraging plans or a further increase in its working capital requirement, resulting in further worsening of its liquidity position, it added.

Overall the stock fell 34 percent this week despite the company's clarification on default in debt repayment.

"Company has not defaulted on any of its debt obligations. Company is growth-oriented, profit making, dividend paying entity," Jain Irrigation had said on June 13.

It has debt:equity ratio of 1:1.1 and networth of Rs 4,561 crore (including CCD), it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jain Irrigation Systems

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.