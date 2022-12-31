Jab they met: Indian stocks in conversation with God at the close of 2022

The year 2022 was hell for global markets. But back home, stocks fared better. Despite the ups and downs through the year, and sudden turbulence from the past few days, some of them have climbed back to their previous peaks.

As the year comes to a close, these more-fortunate stocks end up at God’s doorstep, asking for God’s verdict on their deeds for the year. Here’s what a fly on the wall heard.

Disclaimer: This article has been written just for laughs and is not meant to be taken as a serious commentary on the stock/companies.

1) Paytm: We slightly mispriced our public issue, or so they say. But we shouldn’t be blamed for it. We simply went by what our investment bankers told us.

God: Explain ‘slightly’.

Paytm (clearing throat): Ah… we may have set a world record in value destruction… (laughing nervously) 70 percent loss from issue price.

God: You find fickleness funny? You can walk over that rope stretched across a raging hell fire. Musk is holding up one end of that rope. You know how he likes to play.

2) Britannia: We have achieved the best growth in revenue and profit, when all other consumer companies have struggled to protect their margins.

God: Wow!

Britannia: But analysts were unfairly downgrading us before the September quarter.

God: Not to worry. We’ll unleash the underperforming fund managers on them.

Britannia: Really?

God: There are enough and more.

3) LIC: I am trying very hard, improved market-share, growing non-par policies, bringing in more transparency...

God: That’s wonderful.

LIC: But the stock market isn’t rewarding me.

God: अचोद्यमानानि यथा, पुष्पाणि फलानि च।

स्वं कालं नातिवर्तन्ते, तथा कर्म पुरा कृतम्।

(As flowers and fruits are seen when they are due, karma is too.)

You can’t escape your past.

4) Nykaa: Our intentions were noble; we wanted to reduce volatility once the lock-in for pre-IPO investors opened.

God: So?

Nykaa: We announced a bonus issue so that the hurdle rate for investors to exit was higher.

God: Barring 1/2206th (listing day closing price) of your management’s take home and wealth, your wealth will remain locked-in till Nykaa hits the public issue price. Also, we’ve let loose a den of vipers and the way out is over a wall that grows 15 percent taller every second.

(Hissing heard in the background)

5) SBI: I have been the best performing bank this year.

God: Fantastic. What did you do?

SBI: Provided almost fully for bad loans. Now stepping up growth, improving margins and return ratios.

God: May GoI be with you! Or would you rather it not?

6) Zomato: We are striving to come back to profitability.

God. That’s great, but how?

Zomato: By cutting back on growth.

God: Oh, so won’t it keep you where you are? You think more of the same is good? Try 80’s Kumar Sanu songs on loop for eternity!

(Zomato dragged kicking and screaming into a padded cell from which can be heard “Dheere Dheere se Mere zindagi main aana”)

7) Adani stocks: We have been the best performers this year, whichever business you look at, even the media company we have barely acquired had jumped by more than 55 percent after we announced our intention to buy, though it has now fallen to earlier levels.

God: Adazing! Can we sign a non-compete, no take-over agreement, please?

8) Coal India: People called me dirty. But I continued to do my bit and stopped the lights from going off, fans and air-cons from stopping, and plants from shutting down….

God: But you are causing so much damage to the planet.

Coal India: On the contrary, I saved humanity…and made profits for investors in such a bad year.

God: Wah, sau saal carbon phook ke, haj ko chale!

9) ITC: I did nothing at all new really. But I created a lot of value.

God: Really? How?

ITC: The markets took fancy because I was the only one available, and cheap.

God: Being a monopoly helps. (The two high five.)

God: Though people get miffed when they know you can kill.

10) Dr Lal Pathlab: After Covid, I have been feeling too fatigued. My profits are down, so is my stock price.

God: Covid test toh tum pass ho gaye. Ab khoon pasine ka test hai.

(Dr Lal Pathlab has a coughing fit.)

11) Brightcom: I am the worst performer in NSE 500, losing 73 percent in 2022.

God: Dafaa ho jao. Crime master Gogo ko bolta hoon, apne saath tumhare bhee aakhen nikal kar gotiyan khele.

12) Vodafone: Zinda hoon God, Kaafi hai!

God: Jug jug Jio?

Vodafone (under its breath): Troll.

13) Oil marketing companies: What sin have we done? We are always at the receiving end. Oil price goes down, we are hated. Oil price goes up, we are hated. There is no winning with these investors!

God: So oil price is the culprit.

Oil Marketing Companies: We want to be let free. But more importantly, we need a loving parent.

God: Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi.

(OMCs run towards the free market, which is holding out its hand, when GoI puts out its leg, and trips OMCs and sends them flying.)

GoI: Rishte mein hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hain Shehanshah.

14) Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Mazagon Dock walk up together to God, who is seen fluffing up cushions and settling into the throne.

God: How’s defence?

Hindustan Aeronautics: I have been a bit sloppy on execution, so my revenues have been only in single digits but I have still delivered good profit growth and even orderbook for the next three years is very strong. There is really no one with my credential in the defence space, and defence itself is one island of growth in an uncertain economic environment

God: Come, sit to my left.

Bharat Dynamics: I have done super well every which way you see. Super execution, super growth in profits and margins, and a great orderbook. Can anyone ask for more?

God: Well done. Come, sit to my right.

Mazagon Dock: (Clears his throat, spits on the ground) I am the only one helping Indian Navy modernise. My orderbook is six times last year’s revenue. And the stock market has just started recognising my worth. So with due respect, would you mind moving over?

God: I’ll move over for now but beware of hubris. Soyega beta, toh Gabbar aayega.