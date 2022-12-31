 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jab they met: Indian stocks in conversation with God at the close of 2022

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

This is a funny take on how stocks would argue their case in front of 'Divine Justice'.

The year 2022 was hell for global markets. But back home, stocks fared better. Despite the ups and downs through the year, and sudden turbulence from the past few days, some of them have climbed back to their previous peaks.

As the year comes to a close, these more-fortunate stocks end up at God’s doorstep, asking for God’s verdict on their deeds for the year. Here’s what a fly on the wall heard.

Disclaimer: This article has been written just for laughs and is not meant to be taken as a serious commentary on the stock/companies.

1) Paytm: We slightly mispriced our public issue, or so they say. But we shouldn’t be blamed for it. We simply went by what our investment bankers told us.

God: Explain ‘slightly’.

Paytm (clearing throat): Ah… we may have set a world record in value destruction… (laughing nervously) 70 percent loss from issue price.