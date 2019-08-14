J Kumar Infraprojects gains 10% after getting delisted as shell company

The share price declined 37 percent in the last one year.
Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 10 percent intraday on August 14 after the company was removed from the list of shell companies.
The company in its release said that it has received a letter from Serious Frauds Investigation Office, Ministry Of Corporate Affairs stating that the company name has been removed from the suspect list/confirmed list of database of shell companies.
The company has posted Q1FY20 net profit of Rs 41 crore, a growth of 2 percent from Rs 40 crore reported in Q1FY19.
Total income of the company increased by 8 percent at Rs 673 crore against Rs 625 crore.
At 1338 hrs, J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 140.45, up Rs 8.60, or 6.52 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 274.70 and its 52-week low Rs 104.00 on 30 August 2018 and 01 February 2019, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 49.13 percent below its 52-week high and 34.38 percent above its 52-week low.The share price declined 37 percent in the last one year.