App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J Kumar Infraprojects gains 10% after getting delisted as shell company

The share price declined 37 percent in the last one year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 10 percent intraday on August 14 after the company was removed from the list of shell companies.

The company in its release said that it has received a letter from Serious Frauds Investigation Office, Ministry Of Corporate Affairs stating that the company name has been removed from the suspect list/confirmed list of database of shell companies.

The company has posted Q1FY20 net profit of Rs 41 crore, a growth of 2 percent from Rs 40 crore reported in Q1FY19.

Close

Total income of the company increased by 8 percent at Rs 673 crore against Rs 625 crore.

related news

At 1338 hrs, J Kumar Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 140.45, up Rs 8.60, or 6.52 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 274.70 and its 52-week low Rs 104.00 on 30 August 2018 and 01 February 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 49.13 percent below its 52-week high and 34.38 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 37 percent in the last one year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.