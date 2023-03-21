J Kumar Infra rides high after JV bags Rs 182 crore Bengaluru Metro order

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects rose more than 3 percent in early deals on March 21 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 182.34 crore.

At 9:15 am, shares of the company were trading 2.7 percent higher at Rs 244.95 apiece on the BSE. The stock has risen nearly 200 percent in the past three years but year-to-date, it has fallen around 11 percent.

The company has received Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of Airport Depot for Bangalore Metro Rail Project for a total contract cost of Rs 182.34 crore.

The order win is in the name of J Kumar - AICPL (Joint Venture) where the share of J Kumar Infraprojects is 55 percent, valued at about Rs 100 crore.

Moneycontrol News