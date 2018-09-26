IZMO rises 20% after co arm bags order from government

Share price of IZMO rose 20 percent intraday Wednesday as company received licence to manufacture and proof test military calibre ammunition from government.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Hughes Precision Manufacturing has received the license to manufacture and proof test military calibre ammunition under the arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016 from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sanjay Soni, Managing Director of IZMO said that "They are the first company to receive the license to manufacture and proof test military calibre ammunition under the Make in India’s initiative for defence manufacturing. With the inception of this opportunity for private players, it would open up new avenues for the company and benefit them in the long run."

At 12:28 hrs IZMO was quoting at Rs 78.85, up Rs 11.15, or 16.47 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil