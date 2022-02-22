English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    It's commodity stocks over consumption play if Ukraine-Russia tensions continue, says Dimensions Consulting's Ajay Srivastava

    Global equities have come under pressure in recent weeks on rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 22, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

    Nudge investments towards commodity stocks instead of consumption stocks if tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue, Ajay Srivastava, chief executive officer at Dimensions Consulting told CNBC-TV18 in an interview on February 22.

    Srivastava believes that basic materials do well in times of geopolitical uncertainty as witnessed in the sharp spike in global crude oil prices since the beginning of 2022. “You got to be on the commodity side and not on the consumption side (of the trade),” Srivastava said.

    Live Updates: US to announce sanctions against Russia today in coordination with allies

    Global equities have come under pressure in recent weeks on rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and a possibility of a war breaking out in Eastern Europe. Russia on February 21 recognised the independence of separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine in what the EU Commission termed a violation of international law and the Minsk Agreement.

    Russia’s move has invited the threat of severe sanctions on the country from both the European Union and the US with reports suggesting that some sanctions may be announced as soon as today.

    Close

    Related stories

    Experts have warned that such sanctions as delinking the Russian economy from the international dollar system will not only hurt Russia but also a major part of the global financial system, which is a key risk for risk assets.

    Srivastava is of the view that global central banks will have to step in again if the consumption side of the global economy starts to hurt because of the Ukraine crisis. Global central banks are on a path to normalisation after unleashing extraordinary measures to cushion the global economy from the impact of the pandemic.

    Srivastava also suggested that information technology (IT) stocks remain a good fundamental story even if their valuations are crimped by rising interest rates in the US and Europe. Indian IT stocks have fallen 5-20 percent since the start of the year due to selling pressure from foreign investors and concerns over rich valuations leaving little upside.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MARKET OUTLOOK #Russia-Ukraine tensions #Stocks Views
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 11:09 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.