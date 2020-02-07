'It's a 'chupa rustam' Budget as market recoups; Escorts, M&M our favourite picks'

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Our FM laid down some of the key aspects in Budget 2020 and it cannot be neglected. To state, Budget 2020 on a whole was set to improve the living of common people, benefit domestic manufacturers by focusing on “Make in India”, healthcare, education, making business healthier, improving economy, boosting income & purchasing power.

Eventually, this was also reflected in the market itself as reversal was higher than the correction (of 1,000 points).

From infrastructure investments to logistics, NBFC to MSME sector, footwear to furniture, increasing the FPI limit (to 15 percent) to boosting investment, increasing the insurance cover 5 times to abolition of DDT (Dividend distribution Tax), using barren land for solar power generation to doubling farmer income by 2022, from proposal to building data centre parks to emphasize on education, revising rates of income tax rate to hike in custom duty.

Thus, these aspects can stabilize micro and macro economy. In short, from head to toe each & every step has been covered and recognized by FM in order to improve the economy, standard of living, purchasing power & domestic consumption as stated above.

Apart from the above measures too, promises & a series of other packages were set aside in the proposed budget that could benefit various sectors. Thus, we have come across list of companies (including Escorts, Mahanagar Gas, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, M&M, Shakti Pumps, Bata, Trent, Rallis India, Dixon Technologies, Godrej Agrovet, TCI Express, PI Industries, ABB etc) which may benefit from these smaller but wider steps & could give alpha return in the next one year tenure.