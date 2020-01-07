App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITI share price jumps 16% after a stellar December quarter

Other income of the company in Q3 more than doubled to Rs 150.87 crore from Rs 72.6 crore YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The share price of telecom equipment maker ITI rallied 15.6 percent intraday on January 7 after the state-owned company reported impressive numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

Driven by other income and strong operational performance, the company’s profit grew to Rs 168.25 crore against Rs 13.58 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 47 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 828 crore in the third quarter.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 64.7 crore for the quarter against a loss of Rs 19.3 crore in Q3FY19.

Other income of the company in the quarter more than doubled to Rs 150.87 crore from Rs 72.6 crore YoY, including a writeback of liabilities of Rs 49.3 crore.

The government allocated Rs 85.4 crore towards meeting PF liabilities and the company also received Rs 300 crore as a grant for the redemption of preferential shares.

The stock was quoting at 105.20, up Rs 13.55, or 14.78 percent, on the BSE at 1056 hours.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ITI

