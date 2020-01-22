App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITI sets price band at Rs 72-77 per share for Rs 1,400cr FPO

The funds raised through FPO would be utilised for funding its working capital requirements as well as repayment of existing debt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
State-owned telecom technology Company ITI on January 22 has fixed the price band of Rs 72-77 for its follow-on or further public offering (FPO).

The issue, which will open for subscription on January 24, comprises a fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares and additional issue of up to 18 lakh to be reserved for eligible employees.

"The board of directors approved the minimum bid lot for further public offer at 150 equity shares and in the multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter," ITI said in its BSE filing.

The company is aimed to raise Rs 1,399.86 crore at the higher end of price band through the public issue which will close on January 28.

The funds raised through FPO will be utilised for funding its working capital requirements as well as repayment of existing debt.

ITI clocked a turnover of Rs 919 crore and a PAT of Rs 168 crore in Q3FY20. It has an order book of Rs 11,051 crore, including large turnkey projects and AMCs.

The global telecommunication industry continues to grow with its adoption of 5G, IoT, edge computing, AR and AI which are set to become game changers and will accelerate business operations, boost customer service and satisfaction, transform field force management to name a few, the company said in its prospectus.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 07:43 pm

