ITI sets price band at Rs 72-77 per share for Rs 1,400cr FPO

State-owned telecom technology Company ITI on January 22 has fixed the price band of Rs 72-77 for its follow-on or further public offering (FPO).

The issue, which will open for subscription on January 24, comprises a fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares and additional issue of up to 18 lakh to be reserved for eligible employees.

"The board of directors approved the minimum bid lot for further public offer at 150 equity shares and in the multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter," ITI said in its BSE filing.

The company is aimed to raise Rs 1,399.86 crore at the higher end of price band through the public issue which will close on January 28.

The funds raised through FPO will be utilised for funding its working capital requirements as well as repayment of existing debt.

ITI clocked a turnover of Rs 919 crore and a PAT of Rs 168 crore in Q3FY20. It has an order book of Rs 11,051 crore, including large turnkey projects and AMCs.