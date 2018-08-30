ITI jumps 17% on advance work order worth Rs 6,633cr

Shares of ITI jumped 17.3 percent intraday Thursday as company received work order worth Rs 6,633.56 crore.

The company has received an advance work order (AWO) from BSNL for the operation and maintenance and sales & marketing of the passive infrastructure of 6945 BTS sites of BSNL's GSM network in UP East, UP West, Uttarkhand and Tamilnadu circles.

The order is for a period of 10 years.

At 13:20 hrs ITI was quoting at Rs 108.30, up Rs 15.15, or 16.26 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 164.90 and 52-week low Rs 72 on 26 October, 2017 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.35 percent below its 52-week high and 50.35 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil