App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITI advances 12% on orders win worth Rs 2,658cr from Maharashtra Govt

The company received letter of intent from Maharashtra State Government for execution of project for value of Rs 2,658 crore for two packages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of ITI added 12 percent intraday Thursday as company received letter of intent (LoI) worth of Rs 2,658 crore.

The company received letter of intent from Maharashtra State Government for execution of project for value of Rs 2,658 crore for two packages.

The company has participated in MahaNet-I project in Maharashtra along with consortium partners Aksentt and Karvy Data Management Services, for selection project implementation agency.

LoI will be converted as contract on submission of PBG within one month and signing contract with customer.

At 10:33 hrs ITI was quoting at Rs 93.95, up Rs 7.35, or 8.49 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 10:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.