Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITD Cementation shares jump 10% on bagging orders valued at Rs 845 crore

ITD Cementation has received letter of award/letter of intent aggregating Rs 845 crore for two orders.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
ITD Cementation India share price rallied 10.34 percent intraday Monday on bagging two orders which are valued at Rs 845 crore.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 128.95, up Rs 7.70, or 6.35 percent on the BSE, at 13:18 hours IST.

The infrastructure construction company has received letter of award/letter of intent aggregating Rs 845 crore for two orders.

One order is for upgrading of passenger terminal building and Airside facilities at Tiruchirapalli (Trichy) International Airport by Airports Authority of India.

And the second contract is for development of Refit Jetty and Allied facilities at Port Blair by The Ministry of Shipping, Government of India for Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works.
#Buzzing Stocks #ITD Cementation India

