ITD Cementation share price down 3% after Q2 profit falls 20%

ITD Cementation share prices were down more than 3 percent intraday on November 15.

The company reported a 20.5 percent drop in consolidated net profit when compared to the same period last year.

Sales rose 14.3 percent to Rs 709.12 crore in the September quarter against Rs 620.38 crore in the year-ago period.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, ITD Cementation's Chief Financial Officer Prasad Patwardhan said the company had secured orders worth Rs 4,000 crore in H1 and received Rs 2,000 crore order inflow post Q2. Patwardhan said execution had remains robust, adding that order book stood at Rs 11,000 crore as of September 2019.

The company's order book, included 30 percent each from marine and metro segments, while it would construct Pune and Trichy airport. ITD Cementation's orderbook stood at Rs 13,000 crore, he added.

ITD Cementation's receivables inched higher due to better execution and its consolidated net debt was Rs 470 crore. Kolkata project won’t impact margins significantly, while the metro project could impact cash flows in the near-term, Patwardhan said.