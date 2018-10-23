ITD Cementation gains 3% on orders win of Rs 1,066 crore

App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Share price of ITD Cementation India gained more than 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company won orders worth Rs 1,066 crore.

The company has received LOA/LOiS aggregating over Rs 1,066 crore, including construction of new integrated passenger terminal building and associated facilities at Pune Airport for Airports Authority of India.

Also, construction of breakwater for Vizhinjam Port, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala for Adani and improving capacity utilisation of OR-I & OR-II Berths for Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

It get order for Mumbai Metro Rail Project for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and construction of adits and tunnels in connection with the new single broad gauge rail link between Rishikesh and Karanprayag, Uttarakhand for Rail Vikas Nigam.

Recently company received LOA/LOis of Rs 845 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 234.90 and 52-week low Rs 108.60 on 13 November, 2017 and 22 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.68 percent below its 52-week high and 4.51 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:52 hrs ITD Cementation India was quoting at Rs 112.65, up Rs 1.60, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:00 am

