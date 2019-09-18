App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC shares rebound after cabinet okays ban on e-cigarettes

Shares of FMCG heavyweight ITC rebounded sharply on BSE on September 18 after the Union Cabinet approved banning e-cigarette.

Earlier today, the stock had declined over a percent to touch its new 52-week low of Rs 234.20.

Shares of the company have been in the red since September 11, losing over 3 percent on BSE as of September 17 close. Year-to-date, the stock is down 16 percent.

Analysts attribute the fall in the stock to the weakness in the consumer segment.

"Consumer segment has not been showing profitably for many years which has made some investors exit from the stock," said Sameer Kalra, Founder of Target Investing.

After the June quarter numbers, brokerage firm Geojit downgraded the stock to 'hold' with a target price of Rs 252, keeping a higher tax regime in the view.

"Given the impact of a higher tax regime and illegal trade activities on cigarettes division and weak FMCG industry demand, we downgrade the stock to 'hold' with a revised target price of Rs 252 based on sum of the parts (SOTP) valuation methodology," the brokerage said.

However, the brokerage believes that the company’s leadership position in the cigarettes market and additionally new innovative product launches, especially in FMCG and others and agribusiness, should drive the value in FY20-21.

Shares of ITC traded 1.77 percent up at Rs 241.35 on BSE around 1435 hours.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 01:18 pm

