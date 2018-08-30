ITC touches 52-week high; BofAML maintains buy with target Rs 360

Share price of ITC touched 52-week high of Rs 318.50, rising nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as BofAML maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 360 with potential upside of 15 percent.

According to research house, early checks suggest 3-4 percent YoY volume growth likely in cigarettes in Q2.

It expects healthy show in FMCG despite rising competitive intensity. The valuations are undemanding but structural benefits to drive long-term growth.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 9.39 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 33.78. The latest book value of the company is Rs 42.03 per share.

At 14:15 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 317.45, up Rs 4.75, or 1.52 percent on the BSE on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil