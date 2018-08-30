App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC touches 52-week high; BofAML maintains buy with target Rs 360

BofAML expects healthy show in FMCG despite rising competitive intensity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of ITC touched 52-week high of Rs 318.50, rising nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as BofAML maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 360 with potential upside of 15 percent.

According to research house, early checks suggest 3-4 percent YoY volume growth likely in cigarettes in Q2.

It expects healthy show in FMCG despite rising competitive intensity. The valuations are undemanding but structural benefits to drive long-term growth.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 9.39 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 33.78. The latest book value of the company is Rs 42.03 per share.

At 14:15 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 317.45, up Rs 4.75, or 1.52 percent on the BSE on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.