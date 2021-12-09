ITC to hold first analysts meet on December 14, shares jump 4%

Shares of ITC Ltd jumped over 4 percent intraday on Thursday after the cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate announced that it will hold its first analysts’ meet on December 14.

At 2:30pm, the scrip traded at Rs 233.20 apiece, up 3.67 percent on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex stood at 58,608.90, down 40.78 points or 0.07 percent. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 265.30.

“We write to advise, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the company will hold its ‘Institutional Investors and Financial Analysts Day’ on Tuesday,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, investors are keen on unlocking value for such a diversified company. They are also looking for clarity on demerger and separate listing of verticals like FMCG, technology and agri-businesses.

The company is planning to demerge ITC Infotech, its software business, valued at Rs 25,000 crore. ITC Infotech provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, and travel and hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models as a long-term sustainable partner.

Value-added agri-products may in fact be a big focus area during the meet. ITC boasts of a line-up of leading brands such as Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo! and Classmate.

More granular details might be sought on the FMCG business as well such as the ITC management is open to a share buyback, the CNBC-TV18 report said. There could also be discussion on spinning off the hotels business once the hospitality sector stabilises after the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.