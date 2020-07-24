ITC to announce Q1 numbers today; here's what to watch for

Brokerages and analysts are expecting the FMCG major ITC to feel the heat of COVID-19 led economic disruption.

ITC will release its June quarter scorecard of the financial year 2021 on July 24.

Brokerages are of the view that any update on COVID-19 lockdown and further price hike in cigarettes, update on share loss in capsule cigarettes and demand outlook for ‘Other-FMCG’ business will be in focus when the company releases the earning numbers.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 25.5 percent fall in net sales and a 37.7 percent fall in adjusted PAT on a year-on-year (YoY) basis ITC's Q1.

Kotak said lockdown impacted sales for the first 40 days of the quarter. However, volumes bounced back quickly to near-normal levels thereafter.

About 85 percent of ITC's FMCG portfolio comprises essential categories that reported healthy growth offsetting decline in the rest of the portfolio.

"We model about 53 percent YoY decline in cigarette net sales, led by a 55 percent decline in volumes and 2 percent price/mix (price increase of about 8 percent partly offset by down-trading). We forecast 50 percent YoY decline in cigarette EBIT," Kotak said.

"We model 3 percent growth and 80 percent YoY decline in FMCG and hotels segment, respectively, due to COVID-19. We expect margin expansion in FMCG (up 80 bps YoY to 3.3 percent PBIT margin) and operating loss in hotel segments," Kotak said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 27.5 percent YoY fall in the company's net sales for the June quarter of FY21.

Adjusted PAT of ITC may see a 21.4 percent YoY fall in Q1FY21, while the margin percentage may come at 63.9 in Q1FY21 against 64 in Q1FY20, estimates of Motilal Oswal show.

Motilal expects cigarette volume decline of 35 percent and EBIT decline of 33 percent YoY.

As per the estimates of brokerage firm Sharekhan by BNP PARIBAS, ITC may report a decline of 50 percent in cigarette sales volume in Q1.

FMCG business, Sharekhan expects, will deliver double-digit growth due to strong demand for atta, noodles and biscuits.

The brokerage highlighted that the hotel business was a complete wash-out during Q1 while cigarette sales were strictly not allowed for the first 45 days of the quarter.

For ITC's Q1, Sharekhan expects a 27.7 percent fall in sales, 33.7 percent fall in adjusted PAT and 852 bps fall in margins on YoY basis.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct expects ITC to post a 25.6 percent decline in sales given the company lost 40-45 days of cigarette sales.

"Operating margins are likely to witness significant contraction due to negative operating leverage. We expect earnings to decline 33.7 percent," said ICICI Direct.

ICICI expects a 50 percent dip in cigarette volumes during the quarter. The company had taken about a 10 percent price hike after excise duty increase in Budget 2020.

ICICI expects a 30 percent decline in agri and paper business revenues with supply chain remaining disrupted in April and May.

Hotels business was the worst hit with occupancy dropping to single digits. ICICI expects an 80 percent decline in sales in this segment in a near washout situation.

The brokerage highlights that FMCG business would have been silver lining given most categories like atta, biscuits, packaged foods, soaps and sanitisers are part of the essentials and started manufacturing within 10-15 days of lockdown.

Demand for packaged foods increased significantly, given increased in-home consumption, ICICI Direct said.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.