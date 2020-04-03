App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC shares jump 10% even as company denies acquisition of Sunrise Food

"We would like to inform that the company has not entered into an exclusivity agreement for the acquisition of Sunrise Foods Private Limited," the regulatory filing by ITC said.

Shares of ITC jumped almost 10 percent in intraday trade on BSE on April 3 after reports emerged that the company was looking to acquire spice maker Sunrise Food.

ITC, however, in a BSE filing on April 2 denied any such development.

Meanwhile, Domino’s Pizza, in partnership with ITC Foods, has launched “Domino’s Essentials”.

Jubilant FoodWorks, in a BSE filing on April 2 said the delivery infrastructure of Domino’s will be leveraged to help customers order everyday grocery essentials offered by ITC Foods, India’s most trusted packaged staple brand.

"This first-of-its-kind, unique partnership between a QSR and an FMCG company is aimed at serving the community at large by ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential items without them having to step outside the safety of their homes," the BSE filing by Jubilant said.

As per the filing, a combo pack of Aashirvaad Atta and Spices including chili, coriander and turmeric powder will be available on Domino’s app starting today. This service will be available for consumers first in Bengaluru and then in the cities of Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Shares of ITC traded 6.76 percent up at Rs 177.60 while those of Jubilant FoodWorks were 6.03 percent down at Rs 1,300 on BSE around 14:10 hours.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ITC #Jubilant Foodworks #Jubilant Foodworks Q3

