you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 10:56 AM IST

ITC shares gain ahead of September quarter earnings

Motilal Oswal expects around 9 percent growth in ITC's EBITDA and 90 bps increase in margin for the quarter YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of ITC climbed over a percent on BSE on October 24 ahead of the company's September quarter numbers.

The FMCG major is expected to report a double-digit growth year-on-year in the September quarter profit, largely due to lower tax expenses. Price hike in select cigarette brands and likely rise in FMCG margin may also boost the bottom line.

"Reduction of the tax rate to 25.2 percent (32.4 percent in Q2FY19) on account of tax rate cut announced by the government will lead to PAT growing ahead of EBITDA," said Edelweiss which expects profit to increase 26 percent YoY.

Motilal Oswal expects around 9 percent growth in ITC's EBITDA and 90 bps increase in margin for the quarter YoY.

"We model 2.5 percent YoY increase in cigarette volumes and 3.5 percent increase in realization (portfolio-level)," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees overall EBITDA growth of 8.7 percent YoY and 80bps rise in the margin.

Shares of ITC traded 1 percent up at Rs 253.50 on BSE around 0955 hours IST.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 10:05 am

