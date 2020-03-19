App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 07:47 PM IST

ITC re-enters list of top-10 most-valued companies as shares jump

Bucking a weak broader market trend, shares of the company zoomed 7.50 percent to close at Rs 161.95 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.52 percent to Rs 163.50.

ITC on March 19 re-entered the list of top-10 most-valued companies by market capitalisation following a jump in its share price. At the close of trade, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,99,072.68 crore on the BSE.

The scrip has been rallying for three days.

Currently, ITC is at the 10th place in the m-cap ranking. The company is ahead of State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance in terms of valuation.

TCS is the most-valued Indian firm with a valuation of Rs 6,13,927.66 crore, followed by RIL whose market cap is at Rs 5,81,374.22 crore.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Business #ITC #Market news

