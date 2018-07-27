ITC overtakes HUL in market cap, soars 7% as brokerages remain bullish after good FY19 start

ITC shares rallied as much as 5 percent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 301.80 in morning on Friday as brokerage houses remained bullish on the stock after the company started off the financial year 2018-19 on a strong note.

ITC (Rs 3.72 lakh crore) has overtaken Hindustan Unliever (Rs 3.6 lakh crore) in market capitalsation and became the fourth most valued company at Dalal Street after TCS (Rs 7.47 lakh crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 7.06 lakh crore) and HDFC Bank (Rs 5.82 lakh crore).

The cigarette-hotel-to-FMCG major has reported profit growth of 10.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,818 crore with better growth in FMCG business (cigarette + others).

Revenue from operations grew by 7.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,707 crore with EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growing 12.2 percent and margin expansion of 160 basis points.

Overall numbers were in line with expectations but cigarette volumes beat analyst estimates, rising 2 percent against expectations of negative growth.

FMCG business also performed well in June quarter with more than 9-fold increase in EBIT and 14 percent growth in revenue while higher room rates, strong F&B sales and high operating leverage boosted hotels performance.

At 10:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 305.25, up Rs 18.10, or 6.30 percent on the BSE.

Brokerage houses remained bullish on the stock, saying potential re-rating is likely going ahead after strong performance in Q1. They expect the stock to return up to 25 percent over a period of one year.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 335 | Return: 17%

Q1FY19 earnings were ahead of estimates and it is a good start to FY19. Cigarette business reported good performance with surprising volume growth while FMCG others business reported impressive revenue growth and profitability.

Paper division has good margin delivery while hotel division was good.

Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 350 | Return: 22%

Overall performance was creditable, as it came on a normalised base. Positive cigarette volume growth of 2 percent could improve from here.

Other FMCG business grew despite a high base.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 360 | Return: 25%

Credit Suisse has maintained Outperform rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 360 from Rs 350 earlier.

After cigarette business saw a revival, which was a significant improvement, the potential re-rating could start playing out.

Overall Q1 net profit was ahead of estimates and EBITDA growth was highest growth in nine quarters.

Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 330 | Return: 15%

Q1 earnings print was ahead of expectations with positive cigarette volume growth and modest EBIT growth.

Subdued topline growth in FMCG was a key disappointment, but Kotak reiterated Add rating with increased target price at Rs 330 from Rs 315 earlier as it remained constructive on the stock with favourable risk/reward ratio.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 345 | Return: 20%

ITC can outperform the sector over next 6-9 months and continues to like the stock given favourable risk-reward.

Jefferies believes double-digit EBIT growth will sustain.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 350 | Return: 22%

Cigarette volume grew by 1.5 percent after declining for 3 quarters. We see high probability of rational tax increase in FY19.

We view the stock as cheap with significant premiumisation potential.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.