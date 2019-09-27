App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC jumps 2% after Morgan Stanley retains overweight call, expects 19% FY20 earnings growth

Morgan Stanley estimates ITC to deliver 19 percent FY20 earnings growth, while it sees FY20 & FY21 cigarette volume growth at 3 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of FMCG major ITC jumped more than 2 percent intraday on September 27 after global research firm Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight call on the stock, with target raised to Rs 370 from Rs 360 per share.

Morgan Stanley believes that ITC is one of the biggest beneficiaries of corporate tax cut, adding that increased pricing flexibility would strengthen long-term growth.

ITC's risk-reward ratio is compelling with 4 percent sustainable FY21 dividend yield. However, it does not expect ITC to raise prices in the cigarette portfolio in FY20.

Close

Morgan Stanley estimates ITC to deliver 19 percent FY20 earnings growth, while it forecasts FY20 & FY21 cigarette volume growth of 3 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

related news

The research firm expects FY19-22 revenue, EBIT and PAT CAGR of 10 percent, 10 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

At 1038 hours, ITC was quoting at Rs 255.65, up Rs 5.30, or 2.12 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 258.10 and an intraday low of Rs 250.10.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 10:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ITC

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.