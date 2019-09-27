ITC jumps 2% after Morgan Stanley retains overweight call, expects 19% FY20 earnings growth

Shares of FMCG major ITC jumped more than 2 percent intraday on September 27 after global research firm Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight call on the stock, with target raised to Rs 370 from Rs 360 per share.

Morgan Stanley believes that ITC is one of the biggest beneficiaries of corporate tax cut, adding that increased pricing flexibility would strengthen long-term growth.

ITC's risk-reward ratio is compelling with 4 percent sustainable FY21 dividend yield. However, it does not expect ITC to raise prices in the cigarette portfolio in FY20.

Morgan Stanley estimates ITC to deliver 19 percent FY20 earnings growth, while it forecasts FY20 & FY21 cigarette volume growth of 3 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The research firm expects FY19-22 revenue, EBIT and PAT CAGR of 10 percent, 10 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

At 1038 hours, ITC was quoting at Rs 255.65, up Rs 5.30, or 2.12 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 258.10 and an intraday low of Rs 250.10.

Rs 599 for first year