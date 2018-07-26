ITC gains nearly 2% ahead of June quarter earnings

Shares of Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC gained nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 2018 on Thursday.

The company is likely to report a year-on-year rise of 8.96 percent in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 2,790 crore, according to an average of 13 brokerages' estimates compiled by Reuters.

The rise in the company's bottom line is expected to be driven by growth in the its non-cigarette businesses on the back of a favourable base, and improved realisation from cigarettes.

Underpinned by growth in the non-cigarette segment and hikes in the prices of cigarettes, the Kolkata-based company's net sales for the quarter are seen coming in at Rs 9,876 crore, 6 percent higher on year.

S. B. Mainak has resigned from the board of directors of the company with effect from July 24, 2018.

At 09:45 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 289.70, up Rs 3.65, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil