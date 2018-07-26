App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC gains nearly 2% ahead of June quarter earnings

The company is likely to report a year-on-year rise of 8.96 percent in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 2,790 crore, according to an average of 13 brokerages' estimates compiled by Reuters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC gained nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 2018 on Thursday.

The company is likely to report a year-on-year rise of 8.96 percent in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 2,790 crore, according to an average of 13 brokerages' estimates compiled by Reuters.

Also Read - ITC Preview: Q1 net profit seen rising 9% YoY, cigarette volumes down

The rise in the company's bottom line is expected to be driven by growth in the its non-cigarette businesses on the back of a favourable base, and improved realisation from cigarettes.

Underpinned by growth in the non-cigarette segment and hikes in the prices of cigarettes, the Kolkata-based company's net sales for the quarter are seen coming in at Rs 9,876 crore, 6 percent higher on year.

S. B. Mainak has resigned from the board of directors of the company with effect from July 24, 2018.

At 09:45 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 289.70, up Rs 3.65, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.