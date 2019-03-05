ITC gains 2% on report company has raised prices of 3 cigarette brands

ITC shares rallied 2 percent on March 5 after a media report suggested the company is likely to have raised the prices of three cigarette brands.

The company later confirmed prices of a few cigarette brands have been marginally raised.

The stock was quoting at Rs 282.95, up Rs 5.15, or 1.85 percent on the BSE, at 15:06 hours IST. It ended the day 2% higher at Rs 283.40.

"ITC is likely to have hiked prices of Bristol, Flake Excel & Capstan cigarettes," the CNBC-TV18 said quoting sources.

The report further said the company is likely to have raised Bristol price by 6.7 percent to Rs 64 from Rs 60 per pack, Flake Excel price by 11 percent to Rs 60 from Rs 54 per pack and Capstan price by 14.5 percent to Rs 55 from Rs 48 per pack.

One pack includes 10 cigarettes.

Bristol, Flake Excel & Capstan account for 20 percent of company's cigarette volumes.

ITC had already raised prices of Gold Flake Century, Gold Flake Special Filter & Flake Gold Crest brands by 10 percent in December 2018.

This article has been updated to include the company's response.