App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC gains 2% after CLSA hikes price target to Rs 400 on favourable risk-reward

CLSA retained buy call and increased target price by Rs 10 apiece as the risk-reward is highly attractive & stock offers downside protection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ITC shares gained 1.88 percent in morning on Friday after global brokerage house CLSA retained buy call on the stock and raised price target to Rs 400 from Rs 390 earlier due to unchanged in tobacco taxes. It implies more than 38 percent potential upside from Thursday's closing levels.

In the last 18 months, GST Council had more than 13 meetings but has not made any change in tobacco taxes, the research house said.

With elections now around the corner, further GST tax changes seem unlikely, according to CLSA.

Hence it retained buy call and increased target price by Rs 10 apiece as the risk-reward is highly attractive & stock offers downside protection.

The stock gained more than 10 percent in last nine months. At 10:00 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 294.15, up Rs 4.60, or 1.59 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ITC

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.