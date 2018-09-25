ITC gains 1%; CLSA maintains buy with target Rs 390

Shares of ITC gained more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday as broking house CLSA maintained buy with a price target of Rs 390 per share.

According to CLSA there is a potential upside of 31 percent from the last regular trade.

There is a proposal for an additional ‘disaster cess’ to help Kerala post the floods. The said proposal is likely to come up for discussion at the GST Council meet on September 28.

The effective tax hike of 5-6 percent is manageable for ITC to meet earnings estimate, it feels.

At 14:39 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 298.95, up Rs 1.05, or 0.35 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil