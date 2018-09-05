ITC gains 1% as Edelweiss upgrades company to buy with potential upside of 31%

Shares of Cigarette maker ITC rose 1.6 percent intraday Wednesday as research house Edelweiss has upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

The research house also raise target price to Rs 405 from Rs 328 with a potential upside of 31 percent.

The firm expect cyclical improvement in volume trajectory.

Cigarette EBIT growth is riding structural levers - limited cess hike and ban of e-cigarettes. It believes company’s other businesses too are ripe for re-rating.

At 13:39 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 310.45, up Rs 0.80, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil