App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC gains 1% as Edelweiss upgrades company to buy with potential upside of 31%

It believes company’s other businesses too are ripe for re-rating.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cigarette maker ITC rose 1.6 percent intraday Wednesday as research house Edelweiss has upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

The research house also raise target price to Rs 405 from Rs 328 with a potential upside of 31 percent.

The firm expect cyclical improvement in volume trajectory.

Cigarette EBIT growth is riding structural levers - limited cess hike and ban of e-cigarettes. It believes company’s other businesses too are ripe for re-rating.

At 13:39 hrs ITC was quoting at Rs 310.45, up Rs 0.80, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 01:47 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.