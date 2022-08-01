ITC flat ahead of Q1 earnings today; here's what analysts expect

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of diversified conglomerate ITC were trading marginally higher in the morning trade on August 1, as traders were cautious ahead of the company’s June quarter earnings announcement.

The stock was up 0.45 percent at Rs 304.30. The stock is one of the best performing one in the current year with gains of 39 percent so far.

Yes Securities expects volume and value growth of 6 percent and 3 percent. It believes margins should improve sequentially. The broker is building in 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth and 22 percent net profit growth for the quarter.

In the previous quarter, the company reported an 11.7 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,196 crore, thanks to strong volume growth in the cigarette business. Revenue rose 15 percent.

Axis Securities is more bullish and expects the company to do much better than the previous quarter. It is penciling in a 20 percent YoY revenue growth and 37 percent net profit growth.

“We expect cigarette to grow by 10 percent YoY (6-7 percent volume), FMCG to grow at 7-8 percent (low to mid-volume growth) on weak consumer sentiments, hotels (strong demand), papers and agri (geopolitical crisis) to moderate albeit on higher base,” it said.

The broker said the EBITDA margins of ITC will likely expand 170 basis points on account of moderate inflation, operating leverage benefits (hotels, paper) and cost rationalisation.

The cigarette business is the cash cow for ITC, bringing in the lion's share of profits. Besides amid the rise in international wheat prices and plastic ban, many expect the company’s agri, hotel and paper business to have done well as well.

Follow our live blog for the latest market updates

Sharekhan said cigarette business revenues are expected to increase by 23 percent YoY (largely volume-led growth). Non-cigarette FMCG business is expected to grow by 16 percent due to lower volume growth.

It expects the hotel business to grow 3.5 times YoY aided by higher mobility and pent-up demand. Agri and paper businesses are also expected to deliver over 20 percent YoY growth, according to the broker.

Analysts have identified these key things to watch out for in ITC's June quarter results:-Demand outlook on rural vs urban,-Competitive intensity;-Raw material price trends

-Hotels and agri-business outlook

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.