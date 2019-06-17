App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC shares fall after CLSA cuts target price on concerns over cigarette business

CLSA sees lack of earnings growth visibility in ITC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ITC shares fell 0.4 percent intraday on June 17 after global brokerage house CLSA slashed price target on lower cigarette multiple.

"We see a decline in free cash flow and marginal improvement in return ratios in 2018-19," the research firm said. It added that concerns about tobacco business are still there but FMCG has ramped-up well.

CLSA said it lowered cigarette business valuation multiple given lack of earnings growth visibility, hence it slashed price target on the stock to Rs 365 from Rs 400 earlier while maintaining buy call as risk-reward is attractive.

Close

"We lower cigarette multiple from 27x to 24x for FY21, though cigarette business' return on capital employed continued to rise to an astonishing level," it said.

related news

The stock lost 6 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 277, down Rs 0.95, or 0.34 percent on the BSE at 0946 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ITC

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.