ITC board set to clear hotels demerger today; investors eye sharper focus on core businesses

ITC Ltd's board is expected to approve the demerger of the hotels business on August 14 when it gives the nod to Q1 results, unlocking value and sharpening the parent company’s focus as well as capital allocation towards the core businesses.

ITC will retain a 40 percent stake in the new demerged hotels entity, while the rest will be distributed among shareholders in proportion to their holding in the parent company. If an investor, for instance, owns a 1 percent stake, they will hold a 0.6 percent stake in ITC Hotels directly and an additional 0.4 percent through their stake in ITC Ltd.

The decision to not split the unit fully didn't sit well with the market. ITC share fell as much as 4 percent a day after the announcement nearly three weeks ago. However, domestic and international brokerages issued positive comments shortly thereafter.

Unlocking value

Global research and broking firms Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Nomura issued or maintained favourable calls on ITC stock, with target prices of just under Rs 500.

Morgan Stanley said the separation of the hotel business would alleviate concerns about the allocation of capital and the utilisation of cash flows from the cigarette business for other ventures.

The decision could assist ITC's hotels business in defining its distinct trajectory of growth. The brokerage maintains an “overweight” position on ITC, setting a target price of Rs 474, which encompasses Rs 17 designated for the hotels sector.

Goldman Sachs, too, was positive on the demerger, saying the hotels division was a capital-intensive component within ITC, contributing merely 2 percent to its EBIT but consuming 20 percent of the employed capital.

The firm assigned a value of Rs 12 to the hotels sector in its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) evaluation, within its overall target price of Rs 470 for ITC.

Nomura regards the demerger as a strategic manoeuvre, potentially leading to the unlocking of latent value.

According to Nomura, the separation could facilitate enhancements in ITC's financial structure, capital distribution, and Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) metrics.

Another favourable aspect stemming from the demerger would be the surplus cash generated and an augmented dividend payout profile due to the elimination of capital expenditure requirements for the hotels segment, it said.

Nomura endorsed ITC’s decision to maintain control over the newly established entity. It has a “buy” call on ITC, with a target price of Rs 485.

Domestic brokerages Emkay and Nuvama’s target prices are above Rs 500.

Emkay Financial Services said it would await greater clarity regarding ITC's rationale behind retaining a 40 percent stake in the newly formed entity, the structure of royalties, potential tax implications and the principal criteria for securing a strategic investor or partner for the venture.

Emkay said it anticipates further value unlocking for ITC as the company looks to secure a strategic business investor. The brokerage retained its “buy” recommendation for the stock, with a target price of Rs 525.

Nuvama put the target price at Rs 560, saying the demerger would unlock shareholder value. Prabhudas Lilladher raised its target price from Rs 455 to Rs 478, while upholding its “accumulate” recommendation.

ITC's share price has fallen over 5 percent since July 24, when in-principle nod was given to the split, to Rs 449.20 on August 19. It has returned over 34 percent this year against the under 7 percent rise in the Nifty.

