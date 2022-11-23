 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT valuations are perfect for growth investing, says Nilesh Shah of Envision

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

IT space will make a strong comeback in the next three quarters. IT valuations are perfect for growth investing, says Shah

Nilesh Shah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Envision Capital

The froth in new-age companies has been wiped out and the valuations are looking attractive, Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 on November 23, as shares of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa and digital payments firm Paytm have been hammered in the last few days.

Shah said concerns around inflation were finally ebbing and IT layoffs in the United States would provide a better environment for hiring and wage cost. Edited excerpts of the interview:

What do you think of India's decoupling with world markets?

It's heartening to know that we have had a strong pullback from the lows that we saw in the middle of the year. It looks like there are a lot of concerns around inflation growth which seems to be finally ebbing.

We are set for one year or so from here onwards.

IT valuations are looking a bit compelling. Do you think the worst of the IT downcycle is behind the US?